Industrial output in Tajikistan’s Sughd free economic zone surges in 1H2025
Photo: Sughd free economic zone (FEZ)
Tajikistan’s Sughd Free Economic Zone saw significant industrial growth in the first half of 2025, with production rising sharply and a diverse range of goods manufactured. The zone continues to attract both domestic and international enterprises, contributing to the region’s expanding economic activity.
