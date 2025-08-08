Industrial output in Tajikistan’s Sughd free economic zone surges in 1H2025

Photo: Sughd free economic zone (FEZ)

Tajikistan’s Sughd Free Economic Zone saw significant industrial growth in the first half of 2025, with production rising sharply and a diverse range of goods manufactured. The zone continues to attract both domestic and international enterprises, contributing to the region’s expanding economic activity.

