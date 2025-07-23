Turkmenistan, San Marino review economic co-op in run-up to UN сonference

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 23. Turkmenistan and San Marino have confirmed interest in strengthening cooperation within international organizations ahead of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), Trend reports via Turkmenistan's MFA.

This was discussed during a telephone conversation between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and San Marino’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Political Affairs, International Economic Cooperation, and Digital Transition Luca Beccari.

The ministers exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral interaction and reviewed key items on the LLDC3 agenda. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to enhance collaboration in international formats.