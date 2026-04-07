Next wave of former IDPs arrives home in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

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Details added: first version posted on 11:57

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, April 7. The new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in Khojavend city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 33 families (142 people) returned home in the city.

The families were welcomed in Khojavend by officials of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, and employees of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

Overall, 234 families (904 people), including this stage, have already returned to the city permanently. Khojavend residents have settled in both apartment buildings and restored individual houses.

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11:57

The new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Khojavend city in accordance with the directives of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, the return of 33 families (142 people) to Khojavend has been secured.

Prior to that, the IDPs temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Overall, 234 families (904 people), including this stage, have already returned to the city permanently. Khojavend residents have settled in both apartment buildings and restored individual houses.