Israeli PM pledges unyielding continuation of war against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The war against Iran will continue in full force, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

Netanyahu praised the army for eliminating Majid Khademi, head of the intelligence service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in one of the airstrikes carried out on Tehran this morning.

He also commended the Israel Defense Forces for neutralizing Yazdan Mir, who led the 840th unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)—the “Quds” unit. According to him, the Iranian commander, known by the alias Sardar Bagheri, was responsible for attacks on Jews living in various parts of the world.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.