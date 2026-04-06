The South Caucasus is already becoming space of peace, tranquility, security, and cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

TBILISI, Georgia, April 6. Today, an entirely new situation is emerging in the South Caucasus, and the countries located in the region must not miss these opportunities. Unfortunately, peace, security, tranquility, and stability are being disrupted in various parts of the world today, resulting in bloody clashes, wars, suffering, and losses, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"A similar scene once existed in the South Caucasus as well. However, today the South Caucasus is already becoming a place of peace, tranquility, security, and cooperation," the head of state added.