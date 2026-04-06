Iranian insurance company reports major compensation payments to war victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Since February 28, Iran Insurance Company has disbursed 150 trillion rials (about $114 million) in compensation to individuals affected by the war, Trend reports, citing the company.

The company confirmed the figures in an official statement, noting that the payments were made under wartime conditions and during the New Year holiday period, making it a record level of compensation.

The insurer also reported that in the initial weeks of the conflict, 95 trillion rials (about $72.5 million) had already been paid to victims.

Iran Insurance Company emphasized that it is continuing to accelerate its operations to ensure timely compensation for those affected.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel