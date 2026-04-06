Azerbaijan’s AzerGold records major growth in export revenues
Azergold CJSC leads the growth in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports, contributing to a significant rise in overall export activity, particularly in food products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy