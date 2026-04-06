First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visits Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi (PHOTO)

TBILISI, Georgia, April 6. First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi on April 6, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The Georgian National Museum displays exhibits from various periods of the country’s history.

The museum’s “Stone Age in Georgia” exhibition presents some of the most important archaeological heritage discovered in the country. To date, more than 500 Stone Age sites have been recorded in Georgia. The exhibition gives special prominence to the findings from Dmanisi (Kvemo Kartli region), which include human remains and labor tools dating back approximately 1.8 million years. The “Archaeological Treasure” exhibition features rare jewelry items discovered in Georgia, dating from the 3rd millennium BC to the 4th century AD.

After touring the exhibitions, a collection titled “A New Look at Cultural Heritage,” consisting of five rare carpets produced by “Azerkhalcha,” was presented as a gift to the Georgian National Museum on behalf of First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva. The collection presents modern interpretations of ancient carpet samples.

The collection includes the following carpets: “Nakhchivan” – a synthesis of classical elements, particularly “Khatai” and “Chalabi” motifs in a modern composition; “Achma-yumma” – reinterpreted with rich ornaments of the Garabagh carpet school; “Garabagh” – evoking the harmony of the universe through rhythmic and repeating elements; “Bandi-Rumi” composition; “Ovchulug” (“Hunting”) – a modern expression of Eastern artistic traditions; and “Pazırık” – a modern interpretation of the world’s oldest pile carpet, with a 2,500-year history.

The museum’s leadership expressed gratitude to First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the valuable gift.