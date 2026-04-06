Iran decries ultimatums as illogical, insists on negotiation for peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Iran believes negotiations are incompatible with ultimatum and war, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has transparently expressed its position on the 15-point plan announced to Iran through mediators and noted that it's illogical.

Baghaei noted that Iran has adjusted its demands in accordance with its own interests.

The official pointed out that Iran's position is being conveyed to the other side by mediators.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.

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