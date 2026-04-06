Turkmengaz to develop Galkynysh gas field with Chinese partner
Photo: PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTT EP)
Turkmengaz State Concern will sign a contract with a Chinese company to design, construct, and equip a new gas production facility at the Galkynysh field, a key step in expanding Turkmenistan’s fuel and energy sector.
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