Airstrikes hit Iran's South Pars special economic zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. A number of petrochemical facilities in the South Pars Special Energy Economic Zone in the Asaluyeh County of Bushehr Province in southern Iran were hit amidst the U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran, the province's deputy governor, Ehsan Jahanian, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the damage to the facilities is currently being investigated, and no deaths have been reported so far.

Prior to that, the processing plants of Iran's South Pars Gas Company also underwent the military airstrikes.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.