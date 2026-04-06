Iran's IRGC announces shelling of U.S. and Israeli positions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shelled U.S. and Israeli positions today, the statement of the IRGC says, Trend reports.

The statement noted that during the 98th phase of the "True Promise 4" operation, the north and south of Tel Aviv, strategic centers in Haifa, chemical plants and companies in Beer Sheva, and the army's location in Petah Tikva were fired on with ballistic missiles.

The statement pointed out that the Israeli container "SDN7" ship was hit by a Cruise missile.

The IRGC added that the "LHA7" land-sea and helicopter carrier ship of the U.S. army, which was carrying more than 5,000 commandos, was shelled. As a result, the ship retreated to the southern Indian Ocean.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.