Georgian-Azerbaijani ties have always been axis of stability and peace – Victor Kipiani

TBILISI, Georgia, April 6. The Georgian-Azerbaijani relations have always been the axis of stability and peace, chairman of the Georgian think tank Geocase, Victor Kipiani, told reporters in Tbilisi, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"Azerbaijan and Georgia have a tremendous legacy in bilateral relations. When we talk about the South Caucasus region, Georgian-Azerbaijani relations have always been the axis of stability and peace, and fruitful cooperation. However, the world is changing, new trends are emerging, and it is necessary to discuss how this partnership can become even more competitive, even more robust, and more modernized. I believe that these issues will be discussed during President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan’s visit to Georgia,” he said.

Kipiani noted that any visit of this level from the Azerbaijani side carries an emotional component.

Furthermore, speaking about cooperation in the current geopolitical situation, he stated that cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye has become more relevant than ever today.

“I think the time has come to step up our efforts even further. As for Azerbaijan and Georgia, thanks to the emotional bond and the shared historical past that connects us, we understand each other better than anyone else,” Kipiani added.