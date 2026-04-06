Kyrgyzstan and Russia's Tatarstan launch new platform for energy sector development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 6. The dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Russian Tatarstan is strengthening industrial, educational, and technological cooperation, creating a new platform for the development of the energy sector and the national economy as a whole, Trend reports citing the country’s kyrgyz energy ministry.

This was stated during a meeting between Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev and Rais (Head) of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, held on the sidelines of the ENERGOPROM International Electric Power Forum in Kazan.

The meeting marked an important step toward expanding Kyrgyzstan’s cooperation in the energy and industrial sectors.

During the talks, the parties discussed joint projects in energy, industry, and technical education. Particular attention was paid to the exchange of experience among Kyrgyz specialists and the introduction of modern technologies. This cooperation opens up new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan, as the country is gradually transforming from a consumer into an active producer.

Rustam Minnikhanov noted that a joint cooperation program between the two sides had been developed during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2025. He highlighted the participation of Kyrgyz students in universities in Tatarstan, as well as study visits by specialists to energy facilities. Currently, 340 Kyrgyz students are enrolled in engineering and technical programs, and this number is expected to increase.

Minister Taalaibek Ibraev emphasized that Kyrgyz specialists have already gained experience working at modern energy and industrial facilities in Tatarstan. This cooperation opens up new opportunities for Kyrgyzstan in the fields of energy, mechanical engineering, chemistry, and environmental projects. The minister also underlined the importance of adopting best practices in managing industrial parks and technological hubs.

This cooperation also aligns with the strategic agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the development of energy infrastructure, which lays the groundwork for long-term supplies of electrical equipment and technological exchange.