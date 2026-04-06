Iran reveals death toll in Tehran's Baharestan сounty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The death toll in the Baharestan County of Iran's Tehran Province has risen to 15 amid U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes last night, Abdulhamid Sharafi, the county's governor, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, seven wounded people are currently being treated in the hospital. The remaining wounded have been discharged after outpatient treatment.

Sharafi said that as a result of the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, four residential buildings were destroyed and more than 40 apartments and cars were damaged.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.

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