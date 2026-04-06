Our historical ties with Georgia serve as a strong foundation for interstate relations - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TBILISI, Georgia, April 6. Our historical ties serve as a strong foundation for interstate relations, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Emphasizing that the Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples have lived in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood for centuries, and that these traditions continue today, the head of state said: “Today, as two independent states, Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing confidently.”