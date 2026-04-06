President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Tbilisi stresses traditional nature of fraternal Azerbaijani-Georgian ties – David Aptsiauri

TBILISI, Georgia, April 6. The visit of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Tbilisi stresses the traditional nature of fraternal Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, David Aptsiauri, a professor of the Georgian International University (GIU) and former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to China, told reporters in Tbilisi, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"First of all, we warmly welcome President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia. The visit is undoubtedly important and underscores the traditional nature of our fraternal and friendly relations," he said.

Aptsiauri noted that in addition to issues related to the prospects for bilateral cooperation, it is crucial to address the situation in the region and global risks, and also to determine how Azerbaijan and Georgia can contribute to minimizing these risks through their bilateral cooperation.

"Today, Azerbaijan and Georgia are not only a positive example of bilateral cooperation in all areas, but primarily in economic terms. The geopolitical weight of both states and the format of their bilateral interaction are taking on a completely new dimension, a geopolitical and geoeconomic dimension, and this is primarily due to their participation in global projects," he also said.

Furthermore, Aptsiauri emphasized that the time has come to discuss specific issues related to the practical implementation of the Middle Corridor.

He pointed out that the significance of this visit extends beyond bilateral dialogue.

"Both Georgia and Azerbaijan always seek peace and cooperation in the region. The South Caucasus is becoming increasingly important globally, and today, it is highly desirable, even necessary, for all countries to be full players in this new agenda. The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to a more stable situation and allow for better exploitation of new opportunities," he added.