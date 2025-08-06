Switzerland multiplies product imports from Azerbaijan in 6M2025
Trade between Azerbaijan and Switzerland reached $377.2 million in the first half of 2025, rising 3.7 times year-on-year. Exports to Switzerland totaled $205.3 million, while imports stood at $171.9 million. Non-oil exports alone hit $151.5 million, making Switzerland Azerbaijan’s fourth-largest importer of non-oil products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy