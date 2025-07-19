Those who criticize us have foreign debt of more than 100% of GDP - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. We built a strong country, strong economy. We reduced our foreign debt to the level of 6.9% of GDP. Those who criticize us have foreign debt of more than 100% of GDP, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“We reduced poverty from 49% to 5%. I do not want to talk about poverty in France. I think it is around 16. This our life, our land. We do what Azerbaijani people tell us to do. Frankly speaking, we put down our efforts to influence public opinion in Europe. We think it is a loss of time,” underlined the head of state.