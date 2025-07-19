President Ilham Aliyev outlines core principles of his policy

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. Speaking at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev outlined the core principles of his policy: always telling the truth to the people, being objective and honest, and adhering to the norms of international law in all situations, Trend reports.

The head of state also emphasized the importance of geography in mitigating risks.

“As far as Azerbaijan is concerned, there are no internal sources of risk in our country. All potential risks may arise beyond our borders. Therefore, it was important to protect ourselves from surprises or risks unrelated to our own actions, and geography played a key role in that,” President Aliyev noted.

He highlighted that one factor behind Azerbaijan’s successful policy is its unique position as one of the few countries that is a member of both European and Muslim organizations. Azerbaijan actively participates in summits and formats under the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, ECO, and many others.

“What’s also important for everyone is this: when defending your national interests, you must also consider the interests of your neighbor. Protecting national interests is a fundamental pillar of Azerbaijan’s policy, but outside a regional or global context, this factor should not be overused. It’s important to look at the situation, to try to see it through the lens of your neighbor. That’s when many things become clear, and many potential misunderstandings can be resolved effectively,” the head of state added.