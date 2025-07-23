President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Egypt

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Arab Republic of Egypt – Revolution Day.

The dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt is a source of great satisfaction. High-level reciprocal visits and regular contacts play a significant role in enriching our cooperation with new substance.

Today, there is substantial potential for deepening our relations across various fields. I am confident that, for the sake of our peoples’ prosperity, we will continue joint efforts to leverage these opportunities and further expand our traditional friendly relations and fruitful cooperation.

On this momentous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt," the letter reads.