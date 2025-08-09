Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran lauds peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

9 August 2025
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Iran hails the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the statement of the Iranian MFA on social media said, Trend reports.

The statement states that Iran considers this agreement an important step towards achieving lasting peace in the region.

Moreover, it is noted that Iran expresses its readiness to continue constructive cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia to maintain peace and stability, as well as economic development in the region through bilateral and regional cooperation.

