President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Singapore

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Singapore.

Over the past decades, Singapore has made remarkable progress, becoming one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic countries in the world, and achieving significant accomplishments in the fields of economy, industry, science, modern technologies, and other areas.

I believe that we will continue to consistently pursue our joint efforts to further develop the friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Singapore.

On this festive day, I extend to you my best regards and wish your people everlasting peace and prosperity,'' the letter reads.