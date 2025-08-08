Lithuania accelerates defense infrastructure ahead of 2030 NATO goals

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania has put its money where its mouth is, setting aside over 30 million euros for the development of infrastructure supporting the reception, staging, and onward movement (RSOM) of allied military units in Kazlų Rūda by 2030, Trend reports.

The investment will facilitate the development and enhancement of novel campsites, logistical hubs, engineering frameworks, and defense installations within the Brigadier General Kazys Veverskis Training Area. These advancements are designed to facilitate critical host nation assistance to NATO coalition forces.

“By 2030, we plan to develop host nation infrastructure worth over 2.5 billion euros across the country, including facilities dedicated to the German brigade. We are committed to ensuring that incoming allied troops receive full host nation support and that the necessary infrastructure is established without delay. This is a strategic investment in Lithuania’s and NATO’s collective defense capabilities,” said Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė.

Today, the Lithuanian Government approved a proposal to change the land use designation of plots currently administered by the Ministry of National Defense in Kazlų Rūda Municipality.

The land, previously designated for forestry use, will be reclassified for national defense purposes. These plots will support the development of infrastructure required to deliver host nation support.

Host nation support includes the provision of necessary goods, services, and infrastructure for allied forces during exercises, crises, military operations, or transit through the territory of the Republic of Lithuania.

The Ministry of National Defense is coordinating closely with other institutions to ensure a whole-of-nation approach, delivering the infrastructure, services, and capabilities needed to support allied personnel operating in Lithuania.

