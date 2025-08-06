Azerbaijan releases updated steel casting and rebar production Stats
Azerbaijan’s steel and metal production sectors saw significant declines in output and growth in inventories in the first half of 2025, signaling weakening demand and slowing industrial activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy