Azerbaijan’s Baku Port achieves unprecedented container traffic (PHOTO)
From January through July 2025, container turnover of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) through Baku International Sea Port reached a record high. The volume totaled 60,429 TEU, marking a 54.2% increase year-on-year. This growth trend is expected to continue, potentially reaching 100,000 TEU by year-end.
