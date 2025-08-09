Rising tide of users jumping on mobile-banking bandwagon in Turkmenistan
In total, more than 95,000 users are registered for mobile-banking services nationwide. The increase in mobile banking adoption underscores the country’s ongoing efforts to modernize its financial infrastructure and enhance access to digital banking across all regions.
