Uzbekistan, China’s Guoju Medical Tech ink MoU to strengthen pharmaceutical co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 9. The Agency for
the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan, led
by Abdulla Azizov, signed a memorandum of understanding with Guoju
Medical Technology Co., Ltd. during high-level negotiations held in
China's Tianjin, Trend reports.
During the visit, the Uzbek delegation toured the company’s
modern labs and manufacturing facilities. The discussions focused
on the prospects of establishing local pharmaceutical production in
Uzbekistan, attracting strategic investment, and fostering
long-term technological collaboration.
This milestone comes amid a broader context of deepening
economic ties between Uzbekistan and China. In the previous fiscal
year, bilateral trade between the two countries surpassed $13
billion. Both sides reiterated their strong commitment to achieving
the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their national
leaderships, underscoring the ongoing efforts to expand cooperation
across multiple sectors.