Kazakhstan reports significant growth in automotive production in 1H2025

Photo: BYD / X

In June 2025, Kazakhstan's wheeled machinery production more than doubled year-on-year, reaching 13,741 units worth $359.5 million. From January to June, 71,494 units were produced, marking a 12.7 percent increase from the first half of 2024. Passenger cars made up the bulk of production, while truck output declined.

