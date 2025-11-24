Shusha hosts first Azerbaijani-Turkish Think Tanks Forum (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Details added: first version posted on 09:51

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ The First Shusha Forum of Azerbaijan-Türkiye Think Tanks is underway in the city of Shusha, organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (СAIR Center), Trend reports.

The forum serves as a platform for the convergence of leaders and scholars from prominent analytical institutions of both Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The primary focus of the discussions will be on exploring cooperation prospects in key areas, including regional security, foreign policy, economic integration, transport and communication, and the energy sector.

The event commenced with introductory speeches by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, and Polat Safi, President of the Center for Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye (SAM). These opening remarks underscored the significance of strengthening the institutional framework and enhancing the constructive role of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance in light of emerging regional dynamics.

Following the opening session, a series of panel discussions addresses pivotal themes, including "Key Trends and Prospects for Cooperation in Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s Foreign Policy," and "Deepening Azerbaijan-Türkiye Cooperation: Integration Prospects within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)".

The panel, moderated by a member of the Board of Directors of the CAIR Javid Valiyev, was attended by MP, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Social Research Center (STM) Zahid Oruj, Director of the Ismayil Gaspirali Foreign Policy Institute Asma Ozdasli, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Eurasian Studies Center of Ibn Haldun University Yasar Sari, Director of the South Caucasus Studies Center Farhad Mammadov, Director of the Strategic Studies Center (SAM) of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Head of Department, Strategic Studies Center (SAM), Türkiye, Turhan Dilmac.

The panel analyzes the prospects of political, economic, humanitarian integration and institutional cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States. It also discusses priority areas for the integration processes to move to a new stage in the Turkic world and the strengthening of institutional relations.

The First Shusha Forum holds significant importance for reinforcing institutional partnership between the brain centers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, establishing joint analytical platforms, and coordinating future strategic initiatives.

Will be updated