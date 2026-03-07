Azerbaijan reveals update on number of citizens evacuated from Iran (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran is continuing, Trend reports.

From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 through 14:00 (GMT+4) on March 7, a total of 1,797 people from various countries were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan.

Among those evacuated were 521 citizens of China, 297 citizens of Azerbaijan, 282 - Russia, 173 - Tajikistan, 119 - Pakistan, 57 - Oman, 44 - Italy, 32 - Indonesia, 21 - Iran, 20 - Spain, 18 - Saudi Arabia, 16 - France, 13 - Georgia. In addition, there are 10 citizens of Bulgaria, 10 of Congo, 8 of Brazil, 8 - United Kingdom, 7 - Belarus, 7 - Uzbekistan, 6 citizens of the United Arab Emirates, 6 citizens of Slovakia, and 6 citizens of Canada. The list includes citizens of Serbia, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Switzerland, the Czech Republic (5 people from each), Bahrain, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Japan, Ukraine, Türkiye, Hungary, Belgium, and Kuwait (4 from each).

The list also includes citizens of Qatar, Bangladesh, Mexico, the Philippines, Finland, Romania, Croatia (3 people from each), citizens of Nepal, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Sudan, India, and Cyprus (2 people from each). Citizens of United States, Poland, Australia, Tunisia, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Myanmar, Maldives, Cuba, South Africa, Sweden, Germany, and the Vatican (1 person from each) were evacuated from Iran through the Azerbaijani border.

