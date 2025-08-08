Azerbaijani oil decline in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port declined by $1.76, or 2.5 percent, to $67.66 per barrel on August 7, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis decreased by $1.76, or 2.6 percent, to $66.12 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude went down by $1.71, or 2.97 percent, to $55.70 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, saw a decrease of $1.75, or 2.5 percent, bringing the price down to $67.73 per barrel.