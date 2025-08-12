Azerbaijan's foreign trade brings in surplus in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade came in at $24 billion, wrapping up with a $920 million surplus. Exports came in at $12.4 billion, while imports added up to $11.5 billion. Non-oil and gas exports came in at $1.75 billion, although exports dropped off by 9.3 percent in real terms compared to last year.

