Azerbaijan's foreign trade brings in surplus in 1H2025
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade came in at $24 billion, wrapping up with a $920 million surplus. Exports came in at $12.4 billion, while imports added up to $11.5 billion. Non-oil and gas exports came in at $1.75 billion, although exports dropped off by 9.3 percent in real terms compared to last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy