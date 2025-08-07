IMF praises Serbia’s growth but urges structural reforms
Photo: Wikipedia
Serbia has emerged as one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies in recent years, thanks to strong investment, rising labor productivity, and reforms aimed at boosting employment. However, the IMF warns that sustaining this momentum will require deeper structural changes to address persistent productivity gaps, improve governance, and foster innovation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy