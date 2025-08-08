Bulgarian troops end 'Agile Spirit - 25' drills in Georgia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. A light infantry platoon from the 2nd Tundzha Mechanized Brigade of Bulgaria has concluded its participation in the multinational exercise “Agile Spirit - 25”, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The drills took place at the Georgian Army Joint Training and Evaluation Center in Georgia.

The servicemen from the 42nd Mechanized Battalion of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade took part in joint field exercises on defensive topics, as well as in live-fire drills within a company formed specifically for the exercise, together with units from the armed forces of Georgia and Moldova.

“Agile Spirit - 25” has been conducted since 2015 by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command in cooperation with the Georgian Armed Forces, with the participation of NATO member states and partner countries. This year’s exercise involved up to 2,000 military personnel and civilian staff from 12 countries and military structures.