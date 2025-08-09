Turkmenistan’s banks power up with expanding POS terminal network
As of August 1, 2025, the total number of POS terminals operating across Turkmenistan stands at 37,071. This reflects the financial sector’s ongoing efforts to support cashless transactions and develop a digital payment ecosystem across all regions.
