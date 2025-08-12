Kyrgyzstan highlights EAEU initiative for shared exchange market by 2030
Photo: Eurasian Economic Commission
The initiative aims to unify trade rules, boost price transparency, reduce informal schemes, and promote greater use of national currencies. Work is now underway to finalize the regulatory framework and determine the list of goods that will be traded on the platform.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy