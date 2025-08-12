Kazakhs consider US collaboration to improve flood forecasting tools
Photo: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, met with Dynamic Aviation CEO Michael Stoltzfus to discuss cooperation on flood forecasting technologies, including aerial imaging for snow measurement. The meeting emphasized Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to modernize its flood forecasting system, with collaboration involving Kazhydromet and the Ministry of Digital Development.
