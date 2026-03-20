EFSD reports shifts in sovereign financing trends across Eurasia
The data from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development suggests that sovereign financing volumes in Eurasia will be lower in 2025 compared to 2024. Additionally, there will be a sustained shift in funding priorities towards climate change, digitalization, and structural transformation.
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