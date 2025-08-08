New Innovation Center to transform Azerbaijan’s Ganja by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. An Innovation Center will be opened in Ganja by the end of this year, the Chairperson of the Board of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, Farid Osmanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the international acceleration program “Green and Digital Silk Road.”

“Our goal is to support the creation of a startup ecosystem not only in Baku, but also in the regions, both materially and spiritually, as well as through similar acceleration programs,” he said.

In addition, he noted that a similar cluster will soon be created at Nakhchivan State University.