Kazakhstan accelerates border modernization to boost transit efficiency

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan

During a visit to Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region, top officials from the Ministry of Finance and State Revenue Committee inspected the Tazhen and Temir Baba border checkpoints. Tazhen, linking Kazakhstan with Uzbekistan, Russia, and Europe, is undergoing modernization to enhance cargo flow. Temir Baba, the sole road crossing with Turkmenistan, plays a strategic role in transit to South and West Asia.

