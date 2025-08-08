Kazakh Air Astana sees solid revenue increase in 1H2025
Photo: Air Astana's official telegram account
Kazakh Air Astana reported strong growth in the first half of 2025, with group revenue rising 12.1 percent to $658.2 million and net profit more than doubling to $10.7 million. Passenger numbers increased 11.6 percent to 4.5 million, supported by 20 new routes, notably to China and India.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy