Kazakh Air Astana sees solid revenue increase in 1H2025

Photo: Air Astana's official telegram account

Kazakh Air Astana reported strong growth in the first half of 2025, with group revenue rising 12.1 percent to $658.2 million and net profit more than doubling to $10.7 million. Passenger numbers increased 11.6 percent to 4.5 million, supported by 20 new routes, notably to China and India.

