Kyrgyzstan to boost media development through new legislation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 7. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a new law on mass media aimed at updating national legislation and creating conditions for the development of independent, competitive, and responsible media, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The law, adopted by parliament on June 25, outlines procedures for registration, re-registration, suspension, and termination of media operations. Media outlets are considered registered and allowed to distribute content from the date the decision is issued by the justice authorities. Termination or suspension of activities is permitted only by a court ruling or the decision of a media founder.

The legislation prohibits censorship and bans interference by public officials in media activities, including those of founders. It also defines rules for media operations and journalistic work, while establishing a legal framework that guarantees access to information and outlines circumstances under which media outlets, editorial offices, and journalists may be exempt from liability.

The law grants the media the right to protect the identity of sources, unless disclosure is requested by a court in connection with ongoing legal proceedings.

Foreign individuals and entities are prohibited from owning, using, managing, or controlling more than 35 percent of shares in media companies operating in Kyrgyzstan. The law also emphasizes adherence to ethical standards in both editorial policy and the dissemination of information.