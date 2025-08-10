All relevant institutions taking measures in connection with earthquake - Turkish President

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Since the incident, all relevant agencies have been taking the necessary steps, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"From the very beginning, all relevant departments have started taking measures and are taking the necessary steps. We are closely monitoring the situation. May Allah protect our country from all disasters," the publication says.

To note, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in the Turkish province of Balikesir.