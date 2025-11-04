Azerbaijani and Algerian foreign ministers explore ways to deepen ties (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Algeria’s State Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, as part of his official visit to the country on November 4, Trend reports via the MFA.

Following a one-on-one meeting, both ministers led expanded discussions with their delegations on regional and global developments, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation, emphasizing that high-level reciprocal visits have strengthened state relations.

The ministers reviewed recent political consultations and meetings between foreign ministers, highlighting their role in advancing systematic collaboration between Azerbaijan and Algeria. They also praised cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, and discussed Azerbaijan’s hosting of upcoming high-level global and regional events, such as the OIC summit and the UN World Urban Forum in Baku next year.

Economic cooperation was addressed, including opportunities in trade, investment, oil and gas, and renewable energy sectors. The ministers also highlighted the importance of cultural and educational exchanges and maximizing tourism potential to foster closer ties between the peoples of both countries.

Minister Bayramov provided detailed updates on post-conflict developments and reconstruction efforts in the region. Discussions also covered other bilateral and multilateral matters of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with the signing of an agreement to establish a Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria, which is expected to serve as a key mechanism for deepening bilateral relations.

