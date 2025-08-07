Lithuania urges NATO to reinforce air defense systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. On August 6, Lithuania’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budrys, held a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the evolving regional security landscape and recent drone-related incidents in Lithuania, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the conversation focused on the urgent need to strengthen NATO's airspace security

During the call, Minister Budrys emphasized the concerning rise in drone incursions across NATO borders in recent months. He stressed the need for swift and decisive action to reinforce NATO’s counter-drone and air defense capabilities, particularly along the Alliance’s eastern flank.

“The consequences of the ongoing war are reaching the borders of NATO member states. Drones straying from the conflict zone into NATO territory pose a threat to civilians and critical infrastructure. This is not solely a security issue for Lithuania or other front-line allies—it’s a collective security challenge for the entire Alliance,” said Budrys.

He underscored that adversaries are closely monitoring NATO’s response to such incidents, and that the Alliance must send a clear message of resolve.

“Our response must be unambiguous. NATO must demonstrate it will defend every inch of its territory—on the ground and in the air,” Budrys added.