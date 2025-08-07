Uzbekistan reports increased ATM and Kiosk installations in 1H2025
Uzbekistan’s ATM and information kiosk network continues to expand steadily, reaching nearly 37,000 units by mid-2025. According to the Central Bank, Xalq Bank remains the market leader, while Agrobank holds the second position. This growth reflects ongoing efforts to enhance the country’s financial infrastructure.
