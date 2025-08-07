Turkmenistan, US discuss bilateral ties at UN Conference in Awaza

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 7. Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, met with John Mark Pommersheim, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs of the US, on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) and discussed bilateral ties, Trend reports via the country's MFA.

Meredov expressed appreciation for the participation of the U.S. delegation in the conference. The sides noted that U.S. engagement in LLDC3 was also reflected in a message from President Donald Trump to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov earlier this year.

The meeting focused on key areas of Turkmen-American cooperation, including political dialogue, trade and economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian exchange. Both sides expressed interest in holding political consultations before the end of the year.

Additional matters of mutual interest were also reviewed during the talks.