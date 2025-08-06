EU Commission opens consultations on strategic roadmap for digitalization & AI in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The European Commission has launched an open public consultation and a call for evidence to inform its upcoming Strategic Roadmap for digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Commission.

Both initiatives will contribute key insights for the roadmap, which is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2026.

Building on its commitment that the green and digital transitions should reinforce each other, the Commission aims through this roadmap to accelerate the deployment of digital solutions—including European AI technologies—in critical areas for decarbonisation. These include electricity grid optimisation, enhancing energy efficiency in buildings and industry, and improving demand-side flexibility.

The consultation highlights the importance of promoting research, innovation, and coordination in these fields to prepare the energy system of the future. It will also address the growing energy demands of data centres and explore ways to integrate them more sustainably into the broader energy infrastructure. Additionally, the Commission will examine necessary safeguards to mitigate potential risks associated with the large-scale rollout of AI solutions in energy.

Both the open public consultation and the call for evidence will be open for 14 weeks, closing on 5 November 2025. Alongside these, the Commission is conducting targeted workshops with stakeholders from the digital and energy sectors.

The strategic roadmap is part of the Commission’s Affordable Energy Action Plan and complements other AI initiatives such as the AI Act and the AI Continent Action Plan.