Lithuania, Denmark discuss ambitious EU presidency goals and cultural co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. On August 4, Acting Minister of Culture of Lithuania Šarūnas Birutis met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Lithuania, Grete Sillasen, to discuss Denmark’s priorities during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union, regional resilience, bilateral cultural exchange, and continued support for Ukraine, Trend reports.

Minister Birutis emphasized that Denmark is a strategic partner for Lithuania, and that culture remains a vital part of this partnership, particularly in the current geopolitical context.

“In the face of today’s challenges, cultural and informational resilience has become integral to national security. Denmark’s chosen EU Council Presidency priorities, security, democratic resilience, and comprehensive support for Ukraine, are fully aligned with Lithuania’s strategic goals. We highly value our close cooperation with the Danish Embassy and the Danish Cultural Institute, and we remain committed to strengthening bilateral ties. Shared values are the strongest foundation for building a secure and resilient Europe,” Birutis said.

The meeting addressed Denmark’s EU Presidency agenda, with a special focus on the role of culture in reinforcing European values, democracy, and resistance to disinformation.

The parties also discussed the ongoing cooperation between Nordic and Baltic countries in safeguarding cultural heritage during times of crisis, a dialogue that began in Helsinki in May and is expected to continue in 2026 when Denmark will chair the Nordic Council of Ministers, placing a special emphasis on security and preparedness for hybrid threats.

Both sides praised the success of ongoing cultural collaboration across a wide range of fields. Positive examples included Denmark’s support for Lithuanian translations of Danish literature, its partnership with the Lithuanian Film Centre, and collaborations between national philharmonics and other cultural institutions.

The parties also highlighted Denmark’s strong involvement in the “Kaunas – European Capital of Culture 2022” project. Ambassador Sillasen introduced future initiatives in Lithuania, including events featuring renowned Danish architect and urbanist Jan Gehl, and upcoming Danish literature promotion campaigns.

The conversation also touched on significant anniversaries for Lithuania. In discussing the upcoming 150th anniversary of composer M. K. Čiurlionis’ birth, Ambassador Sillasen praised the Danish Embassy’s fruitful cooperation with the National M. K. Čiurlionis School of Art.